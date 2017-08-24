Wanolitto’s Musings for Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is still a good choice for you and your vistors and hopes that shoppers who are still staying away will accept our offer of 2 hours free validated parking for the Saturday markets. There have been lots of parking spaces all day on both North and South lots. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly pass at the Marina office.

Food Tucks – Athena’s, Jemil’s & Nibbles

Music – Note-Ables

Market sponsor Seattle Southside RTA is the destination marketing organization for Des Moines, Sea-Tac and Tukwila. Stop by their booth for area information, maps, restaurant recommendations and free post cards and visitor guides. The Visitor Center staff will be on hand to let you know about the exciting upcoming events in our region. Have guests traveling from out of town and need ideas on how to entertain them? They can help!

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

Visit market sponsor Wesley Homes booth to learn about their not-for-profit organization. They have been home to generations of Northwest families since 1944. Today, they serve residents in Des Moines & Auburn as well as home health clients in King and Pierce counties.

There is only two weeks left of the Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they are serving free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They are there every Saturday until school starts.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market for seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: Aug 26; Sep 9, 23.

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has a booth every Saturday to promote the Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival. The festival this year is on August 26th at the Beach Park. At their booth you can buy your discount tickets in advance ($35, $40 at the event). Also get your raffle tickets for $5 for the grand prize, a Mariners luxury box suite at Safeco Field in early September. The package includes 23 tickets, $800 for catered food, 6 VIP parking passes and allows access to the Terrace Club lounges. There is a runner up prize of two season passes to Centerstage Theatre. Last but not the least; you can enter to win $100 by texting the word Rotary to 555888. You will receive a text with a link to your entry form. Fill out the entry form and you are automatically entered to win. Text and data rates may apply. The proceeds benefit the Highline Music 4 Life program which puts instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise might not be able to have them.

Community Groups This Saturday:

Back is the kid’s all-time favorite Highline MaST center with their touchy-feely tanks filled with wild creatures from Puget Sound waters.

The Master Gardener Program was first started in King County, WA in 1972 to address the need of home gardeners for horticultural information. Today, Master Gardener programs are in all 50 states and many other countries. Master Gardeners help urban/rural gardeners, children, seniors, and individuals with disabilities get more from their personal space. Gardening gives participants a sense of community spirit, accomplishment, and intellectual stimulation.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

