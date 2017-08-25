Des Moines City Council unanimously rejects safe drug injection sites

By Jack Mayne

The Council passed unanimously, 5 to 0 with two excused absences, a motion rejecting any possibility of a safe injection site in Des Moines at Thursday night’s meeting (Aug. 24).

City Attorney Tim George (pictured above) told the Council that safe injection sites are legal places where people can use illegal, injectable drugs “in a non-judgmental environment.” There are no such sites in the United State, he said, with the closest legal site in Vancouver, B.C.

Increased discussion of problems with increasing illegal drug use prompted King County to consider such sites in the Seattle area, based on a process now used in Europe.

The County Council approved money to open two sites in the county, but cities would have the option to not allow such a site within their borders, George said. One site has been approved in Seattle.

Several cities have already rejected site locations, including Auburn and Federal Way, with Kent imposing a moratorium on such a facility there.

Resident Matt Mahoney, a candidate for a Council seat in November, told the Council he thought safe drug injection sites would be “ridiculous” and bring problems to the city, and he asked the Council to tell King County no to putting such a location in Des Moines. Another candidate for Council, Harry Steinmetz said he also opposed the safe injection sites because it was not a good solution to the drug problems.

Councilmember Rob Back said, “of course I oppose thee” but added the issue will not go away and will possibly become a bigger issue in time.

Des Moines Police have opposed such a site and the Council later said no to safe injection sites in Des Moines.

In other action, the Des Moines Council confirmed the appointments of five residents to the Ad Hoc Aviation Advisory Committee. They are Sheila Brush, Steve Edmiston, David Clark, Wendy Ghiora and Mark Proulx.

The group is similar to ones appointed by the cities of Burien and SeaTac.

The Des Moines committee is to be led by City Manager Michael Matthias.

Resident Laurie Mceachern, who lives in the Marina area, said the city staff has done a good job of overseeing new paid parking problems and suggested working to get people who opposed the become supporters. She also suggested some adjustments in the fees so people can pay more easily.

