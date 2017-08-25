Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: HMSHost Job Fair for Baristas, Cooks, Leads, Cashiers & Utilities Aug. 29

HMSHost will be hosting a Hiring Event for Baristas, Cooks, Leads, Cashiers, and Utilities at Sea-Tac International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 29:

Multiple opportunities available! Interview with hiring managers!

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Time: 12:00pm to 3:00pm Where: HMSHost Office; SeaTac Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA Room MT-276-2F

Please apply online prior to event:

https://hmshostrcext.peoplefluent.com/res_joblist.html?displaymode=-1.10000166

For directions to our office once you are inside the airport, please see below:

Go to the Ticketing Level of the Main Terminal. Look for Alaska ticket counters. Walk West toward the Starbucks and US Bank located beyond the ticket counters (near the security checkpoint). To the left of the US Bank you will see a door. Please take the stairs to the first door you come to. Enter the door and follow the signs to the HMS Host Admin Offices. The HR Office is the first cubicle area on your right upon entering our offices

As an employee of HMSHost, you’ll enjoy the many benefits:

Competitive pay (starting wages for Baristas $13.81; Cooks $15.00; Leads $14.26; Cashiers $13.81; Utilities $13.81 )

Medical and dental benefits ($50 for you and your eligible family members)

Advancement opportunities

Full-time positions

50% employee meal discounts

Free uniforms and more!!!

THE COMPANY

When travelers make their way through over 200+ airports, motorways, malls and specialty destinations across the U.S. and Canada, HMSHost Associates are waiting with a warm welcome. A subsidiary of Autogrill S.p.A, the world’s largest provider of food and beverage to the traveling public, HMSHost offers a world of opportunities that help our Associates develop rewarding and satisfying careers. Are you ready to join a world leader? Come discover who we are, what we’re doing and where we’re going. Then come along with us.

We’ve been making travelers (and our Associates!) smile for over 100 years.

We’re the largest Global Franchise with 37,000 Associates and annual sales in excess of $2.8 Billion, operating in more than 100 airports around the globe including the 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America.

Autogrill S.p.A offers career opportunities in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people.

We’re where “Green” starts. Check out our sustainability initiative:www.hmshost.com/about-us/sustainability/

Between financial contributions and job creation, HMSHost is proud to help support such worthwhile organizations as Feeding America, the Children’s Miracle Network, the USO, and many more.

We are honored to be recognized by our peers as an industry leader: www.hmshost.com/newsroom/industry-awards/

A drug-free environment with pre-employment background checks required. *some restrictions apply

#HMSHost

Feeling Good on the Move.

www.hmshost.com/careers

EOE – Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity – DFWP

Background check will be required prior to beginning employment.

