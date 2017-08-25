JOBS: HMSHost Job Fair for Baristas, Cooks, Leads, Cashiers & Utilities Aug. 29
HMSHost will be hosting a Hiring Event for Baristas, Cooks, Leads, Cashiers, and Utilities at Sea-Tac International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 29:
Multiple opportunities available! Interview with hiring managers!
When: Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Time: 12:00pm to 3:00pm
Where: HMSHost Office; SeaTac Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA Room MT-276-2F
Please apply online prior to event:
https://hmshostrcext.peoplefluent.com/res_joblist.html?displaymode=-1.10000166
For directions to our office once you are inside the airport, please see below:
- Go to the Ticketing Level of the Main Terminal.
- Look for Alaska ticket counters.
- Walk West toward the Starbucks and US Bank located beyond the ticket counters (near the security checkpoint).
- To the left of the US Bank you will see a door. Please take the stairs to the first door you come to.
- Enter the door and follow the signs to the HMS Host Admin Offices.
- The HR Office is the first cubicle area on your right upon entering our offices
As an employee of HMSHost, you’ll enjoy the many benefits:
- Competitive pay (starting wages for Baristas $13.81; Cooks $15.00; Leads $14.26; Cashiers $13.81; Utilities $13.81 )
- Medical and dental benefits ($50 for you and your eligible family members)
- Advancement opportunities
- Full-time positions
- 50% employee meal discounts
- Free uniforms and more!!!
THE COMPANY
When travelers make their way through over 200+ airports, motorways, malls and specialty destinations across the U.S. and Canada, HMSHost Associates are waiting with a warm welcome. A subsidiary of Autogrill S.p.A, the world’s largest provider of food and beverage to the traveling public, HMSHost offers a world of opportunities that help our Associates develop rewarding and satisfying careers. Are you ready to join a world leader? Come discover who we are, what we’re doing and where we’re going. Then come along with us.
- We’ve been making travelers (and our Associates!) smile for over 100 years.
- We’re the largest Global Franchise with 37,000 Associates and annual sales in excess of $2.8 Billion, operating in more than 100 airports around the globe including the 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America.
- Autogrill S.p.A offers career opportunities in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people.
- We’re where “Green” starts. Check out our sustainability initiative:www.hmshost.com/about-us/sustainability/
- Between financial contributions and job creation, HMSHost is proud to help support such worthwhile organizations as Feeding America, the Children’s Miracle Network, the USO, and many more.
- We are honored to be recognized by our peers as an industry leader: www.hmshost.com/newsroom/industry-awards/
A drug-free environment with pre-employment background checks required. *some restrictions apply
#HMSHost
Feeling Good on the Move.
EOE – Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity – DFWP
Background check will be required prior to beginning employment.
