Anthony Martinelli receives endorsements in bid for Des Moines City Council
The campaign to elect Anthony Martinelli to Des Moines City Council, Position 1 has garnered a wide-range of endorsements, including from labor groups, community leaders and current and former lawmakers both locally and statewide.
Below is a list of some of these endorsements:
- Dr. Lester Grinspoon, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, founding editor of the Harvard Mental Health Letter and The American Psychiatric Association Annual Review
- Susan White, Fmr. Des Moines City Councilmember
- King County Democrats
- King County Young Democrats
- Service Employees International Union Local 6
- Zack Hudgins, State Representative (Chair of the State Government Committee)
- Jim Moeller, Fmr. State Representative (Speaker Pro Tempore) and chemical dependency counselor for Kaiser Permanente
- Elizabeth Albertson, Fmr. Kent City Councilmember
- Stacia Jenkins, Fmr. Normandy Park City Councilmember
King County Labor Council, representing over 100,000 workers and over 150 organizations including:
- Washington Alliance for Retired Americans
- Fire Fighters Local 27, 864, 1257 and 1747
- Seattle Police Officers Guild
- Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
- Seattle Education Association
- Professional Aviation Safety Specialists
- Labor Council for Latin American Advancement
- Sailors Union of the Pacific
- Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance
- Teamsters Local 117, 174 and 763
- United Here Local 8
For more information on the campaign to elect Anthony Martinelli to Des Moines City Council, click here.
