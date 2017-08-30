Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Politics / Anthony Martinelli receives endorsements in bid for Des Moines City Council
Sponsored Post

Anthony Martinelli receives endorsements in bid for Des Moines City Council


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

The campaign to elect Anthony Martinelli to Des Moines City Council, Position 1 has garnered a wide-range of endorsements, including from labor groups, community leaders and current and former lawmakers both locally and statewide.

Below is a list of some of these endorsements:

  • Dr. Lester Grinspoon, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, founding editor of the Harvard Mental Health Letter and The American Psychiatric Association Annual Review
  • Susan White, Fmr. Des Moines City Councilmember
  • King County Democrats
  • King County Young Democrats
  • Service Employees International Union Local 6
  • Zack Hudgins, State Representative (Chair of the State Government Committee)
  • Jim Moeller, Fmr. State Representative (Speaker Pro Tempore) and chemical dependency counselor for Kaiser Permanente
  • Elizabeth Albertson, Fmr. Kent City Councilmember
  • Stacia Jenkins, Fmr. Normandy Park City Councilmember

King County Labor Council, representing over 100,000 workers and over 150 organizations including:

  • Washington Alliance for Retired Americans
  • Fire Fighters Local 27, 864, 1257 and 1747
  • Seattle Police Officers Guild
  • Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
  • Seattle Education Association
  • Professional Aviation Safety Specialists
  • Labor Council for Latin American Advancement
  • Sailors Union of the Pacific
  • Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance
  • Teamsters Local 117, 174 and 763
  • United Here Local 8

For more information on the campaign to elect Anthony Martinelli to Des Moines City Council, click here.

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 8:00 am 
Filed under Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Politics · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!