Anthony Martinelli receives endorsements in bid for Des Moines City Council

The campaign to elect Anthony Martinelli to Des Moines City Council, Position 1 has garnered a wide-range of endorsements, including from labor groups, community leaders and current and former lawmakers both locally and statewide.

Below is a list of some of these endorsements:

Dr. Lester Grinspoon, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, founding editor of the Harvard Mental Health Letter and The American Psychiatric Association Annual Review

Susan White, Fmr. Des Moines City Councilmember

King County Democrats

King County Young Democrats

Service Employees International Union Local 6

Zack Hudgins, State Representative (Chair of the State Government Committee)

Jim Moeller, Fmr. State Representative (Speaker Pro Tempore) and chemical dependency counselor for Kaiser Permanente

Elizabeth Albertson, Fmr. Kent City Councilmember

Stacia Jenkins, Fmr. Normandy Park City Councilmember

King County Labor Council, representing over 100,000 workers and over 150 organizations including:

Washington Alliance for Retired Americans

Fire Fighters Local 27, 864, 1257 and 1747

Seattle Police Officers Guild

Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Seattle Education Association

Professional Aviation Safety Specialists

Labor Council for Latin American Advancement

Sailors Union of the Pacific

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance

Teamsters Local 117, 174 and 763

United Here Local 8

