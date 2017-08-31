Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is coming into the last month of this season and hopes that shoppers who have not yet visited will accept our offer of 2 hours FREE validated parking for the Saturday markets.

There have been empty parking spaces all day on both North and South lots. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly pass at the Marina office.

Food Trucks – Charlie’s Buns N Stuff, Jemil’s, Nibbles

Music – Note-Ables

– Note-Ables Community Groups – MRHS Dance team, Food Bank Garden Truck

New Vendor Carnivorous Plants from Mars was forged in the dank swamps of the Gulf coast; battle tested on the urban farms of Seattle, pedigreed in the bogs of Stanwood by the Sultan of Sarracenia, Jerry Addington. These pitcher plants make a great addition to any garden! No garden? That’s cool; they’ve got some killer carnies in glass and asteroids for sale.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

This is the last of the Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch for all school age kids. Look for it in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they are serving free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market for seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: Sep 9, 23.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the web site and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

