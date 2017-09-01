Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Normandy Park & Vashon Island Waterfront Homes

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Normandy Park & Vashon Island Waterfront Homes

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, both of which happen to be amazing waterfront homes!

The first home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 2: Noon – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,465,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – open on Sunday – is an architecturally stunning, custom waterfront home on Vashon Island:

Perched at the waters edge, this awe-inspiring treasure awaits you. Rare opportunity to own an architecturally stunning, custom waterfront home built by Pete Crocker. Live everyday as if you are on vacation, soaking in spectacular unobstructed views. The light filled interior offers amazing space for entertaining, extending seamlessly across the water to the private dock. Enjoy kayaking, clam digging, sea creatures, dancing waves and spectacular sunsets. Island paradise close to the city!

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 3: Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 22811 Kingsbury Rd SW, Vashon, WA 98070 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,150,000

MLS Number: 1185150

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year Built: 1975

Approximate House SqFt: 3,367 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,606 s.f.

Site Features:

Wet Bar

2nd Master BR

Wine Cellar

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Ceiling Fan(s)

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

