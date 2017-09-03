Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Dishwasher/Line Cook & Server/ Bartender Positions at Westcity Kitchen

JOBS: Part-time Dishwasher/Line Cook & Server/Bartender Positions are available at Westcity Kitchen:

Two positions immediately available at Westcity Kitchen in Admiral Junction: Part-time Dishwasher/Line Cook and Part-time Server.

These are evening positions and applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

The Dishwasher/Line Cook position will be about 4 days per week, pay DOE but starting at $15 per hour.

We’re looking for someone who is punctual, has a good knowledge of food, strong work ethic & a cheerful attitude.

Applicants should email their resume & cover letter to Chef Trace at [email protected].

The Server/Bartender position applicants must have strong cocktail, wine and food knowledge, as well as a valid Washington State Food Handler’s Permit and a Class 12 Mixologist Permit.

Be comfortable with table-side wine service, able to manage a large section and stay calm & gracious during our dinner rush.

You must be able to multi-task and prioritize appropriately while keeping your surroundings tidy and efficiently organized.

Being a strong team player is critical in our small family!

Weekend availability needed with flexibility to cover during the week, 1-3 evening shifts available, including Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Please forward your resume and brief cover letter to [email protected].

