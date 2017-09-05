Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Dale Lindeke, local Piano Technician, achieves RPT designation

Local piano technician Dale Lindeke recently completed the requirements to earn the Registered Piano Technician designation.

He becomes one of less than 2,500 people in the world who have completed a series of three exhaustive examinations covering all aspects of piano technology. The examination process includes a written test covering general knowledge of pianos and piano technology; a technical examination, which includes action regulation and adjustment; and a standardized tuning examination.

Phil Bondi, RPT and President of the Piano Technicians Guild stated:

“In an era when people are rediscovering the value of quality work, Dale demonstrates that competence, professional growth and dedication to service are hallmarks of those who earn the title of Registered Piano Technician.”

Dale is a member of the Seattle Chapter of the Piano Technicians Guild and owner of Dale’s Piano Service, with clients in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. In addition to private clients, he also provides service to numerous churches and community centers.

The Piano Technicians Guild is the world’s premier source of piano service expertise. It promotes the highest possible standards of piano service by providing opportunities for professional development, by recognizing technical competence through examinations and by advancing the interests of its more than 4,000 members.

