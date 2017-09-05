South King Fire & Rescue will commemorate 9/11 on Monday, Sept. 11

South King Fire & Rescue will be commemorating the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies with speakers and a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11, starting at 1 p.m. in Federal Way at Fire Station 64 (3700 S. 320th Street; map below).

The fire department’s 9/11 memorial is located in the front of the station, and is one of the most complete memorials on the west coast including artifacts from all three of the airplane crash sites, a water feature and granite wall etched with the names of each of the 2977 victims from that day.

The speakers will be FDNY firefighter John Tew telling his experiences from that day and the aftermath as a rescuer, the second speaker, Earl Johnson, was working on the 51st floor of the twin towers when the planes hit giving us the perspective of a survivor.

The event is free and parking is plentiful.

