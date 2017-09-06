Arts Gala on Poverty Bay fundraiser Auction & Sale will be Friday, Sept. 22

The Arts Gala on Poverty Bay fundraiser Auction & Sale will be held at the Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 – 9 p.m.

An evening of great arts featuring Poverty Bay’s best visual and performing artists, great affordable art entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and wine. This magical event presented by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation to support the City of Des Moines Arts Commission’s free Beach Park Summer Concerts and the outdoor sculpture gallery throughout the Marina District and Redondo.

This event will benefit Local Artists and the Des Moines Arts Commission’s Summer Concerts, with Great Entertainment by Jazz Crush, northwest Wines and Beer, and food by Four Points by Sheraton.

Sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

Tickets are $50 and are available here:

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2993831

Purchase 5 tickets or more and become a Gala Sponsor recognized at the event!

Purchase 10 tickets or more and become a Summer Concert Sponsor recognized at Des Moines Arts Commission events!

