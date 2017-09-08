Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is coming into the last month of this season and hopes that shoppers who have not yet visited will accept our offer of 2 hours free validated parking for the Saturday markets. There have been empty parking spaces all day on both North and South lots. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly pass at the Marina office.

This coming Saturday is our annual Kids Back to School/Safety Day. Look for lots of things to do and see. Remember there are no free lunches for the rest of the season.

Food Tucks – Nosh, Jemil’s, Charlie’s Buns N Stuff

Music – 5 Buck Band

Community Groups – Marcy DUI, Recology, Friends of DM Library, JOBS Daughters, MaST

Don’t forget to stop by the Edward Jones booth and chat with Mike Wilcox, longtime sponsor, about your financial needs, especially if you are approaching retirement.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

Check out new sponsor Kristy Dunn’s booth. She is a long time Des Moines resident. She was on the Des Moines Arts Commission for several years and is currently serving on the Human Services Advisory board. She is raising her family in our great little city on the sound and loves working with her community. As a John L Scott realtor, her passion is people and finding them the right home and property is always her main goal.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market for seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: Sep 9, 23.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the web site and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

