Zombie Fest will raise awareness about disaster preparedness on Sat., Sept. 16

Hundreds of Zombies of all ages will gather for the 6th annual Zombie Fest Northwest on Saturday, Sept. 16 to celebrate the beginning of the haunting and holiday season!

Zombie Fest Northwest, formerly known as Normandy Park Zombie Fest, increases awareness about emergency and disaster preparedness, provides visibility for local businesses, and raises money for local on-profits including the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation (501c3) and the Highline Schools Foundation.

WHERE: Normandy Park Towne Center, 19900 1st Ave. S., Normandy Park, WA 98148 WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2017, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A myriad of zombie events are planned:

FREE admission!

FREE Get Zombified booth. Don’t know how to become a zombie? Our make-up artists and zombie clothing experts will help!

FREE arts & crafts booth for kids – including a disaster kit scavenger hunt.

FREE musical performance by Seattle band Vote for Pedro. Cool tunes from a local DJ.

200 FREE pumpkins!

Learn how to build a disaster preparedness kit at our FREE demonstrations.

Lots of treats and FREE giveaways for kids.

Zombie caricature artist and artwork.

Charity beer/wine garden.

Costume contest with great prizes, emceed by a KOMO TV celebrity!

Performances by the famous Seattle Thrillers. Dance along!

Vintage and current emergency vehicles on display to raise awareness about emergency preparedness including National Guard, police and fire vehicles, along with a Zombie car, Jurassic Park replica cars, and more!

Zombie Fest t-shirts and raffle baskets from the Sounders, Mariners and Space Needle. Plus, survival kits, Halloween decorations, gift certificates and more!

Local business, food and beverage vendors are also part of the fun!

Here’s the schedule:

2pm-2:30pm – Mt Rainier Marching Band

– Mt Rainier Marching Band 2:30pm-2:45 – DJ Music

– DJ Music 2:45pm-3:30pm – Vote for Pedro

– Vote for Pedro 3:30pm-4pm – Seattle Thrillers perform

– Seattle Thrillers perform 4pm-5pm – Vote for Pedro performs

– Vote for Pedro performs 5pm-5:45pm – KOMO anchors introduce costume contest

– KOMO anchors introduce costume contest 5:45pm-6pm – Seattle Thrillers perform

– Seattle Thrillers perform 6pm – Event ends

Can’t find parking at Normandy Park Towne Center? Don’t worry! Additional parking is available at the Criminal Justice Training Center, 19010 1st Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148. A FREE shuttle will take you to & from the festival & CJTC.

Visit our official Zombie Fest website: http://zombiefestnorthwest.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nwzombiefest

Follow us on our Twitter page: @ZombieFestNW

Questions? Contact: Susan West at [email protected] or 206-818-6945.

