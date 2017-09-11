Bronze sculpture worth $14,500 stolen from Des Moines Marina Promenade

The City of Des Moines needs your help!

This bronze sculpture – entitled “Beginning” by artist Sabah Al-Dhaher – was stolen recently from the Des Moines Marina Promenade:

“We do not know the exact time but it was discovered missing by one of our former Arts Commissioners on Sunday,” the City said.

According to an “Art on Poverty Bay” map, the sculpture was located in the #8 area:

Anyone having information about this stolen piece of art is encouraged to call the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301, or file your tip online here: http://www.desmoineswa.gov/363/Online-Crime-Reporting

This artwork is valued at $14,500.

“Your help is greatly appreciated!”

