Port of Seattle Commission Candidate Forum will be Wed. at Highline College

Community members in South King County can question Port of Seattle Commission candidates at a Candidate Forum this Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Highline College.

Sponsored by the 33rd District Democrats, this forum will run from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Student Union Bldg. 8 Mt. Townsend Room.

“None of the Port Commission members or candidates live in South King County, where the Port’s impacts are felt the most,” said SeaTac resident Shaunie Wheeler. “While we’d prefer district elections to make sure our concerns are represented, this Candidate Forum will help give the communities most affected by airport policies a voice.”

Residents of the cities directly surrounding SeaTac Airport, and people who work in and around the airport, are eager for the opportunity to share their concerns with the candidates. Questions submitted to event organizers in advance have ranged from issues of carbon and microparticle emissions to workforce policies that provide more job opportunities for local high school and college graduates.

“We need Port Commissioners who understand their economic development mission is about raising up the workers and communities the Port touches. It’s not about getting more resources for powerful corporations who have a history of standing in the way of our progress. We need commissioners who push back against an economy rigged against us and invest in us, ” said Abeba Zemou, a SEIU6 member working at Sea-Tac Airport.

The event is co-sponsored by Laborers Local 242, M.L. King County Labor Council, SEIU Local 6, the Seattle/King County Building and Construction Trades Council, and Highline College.

The event is open to the public, and the audience will have an opportunity to submit questions for the candidates at the event.

