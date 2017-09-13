Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / REMINDER: Mount Rainier Pool closed for maintenance until January, 2018



The Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District wants to remind all that the Mount Rainier Pool is closed for maintenance until January, 2018.

Pool users are encouraged to visit other facilities for aquatic activities, which can be found here (PDF file):

https://mtrainierpool.com/wp-content/uploads/OTHER-PUBLIC-FACILITIES-MOUNT-RAINIER-POOL-CLOSURE.pdf

A Frequently Asked Questions sheet is available for pool users with questions about the project. You can access the information on our web site at www.mtrainierpool.com, or send other questions to Scott Deschenes, District General Manager at [email protected].

The pool and its offices are closed during this time. If you would like to contact a staff member, please call the District Office at (206) 429-3852. To receive regular updates on the pool, visit www.mtrainierpool.com, and sign-up for our e-news updates. You can also like us on Facebook, and/or follow us on Twitter.

