Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in SeaTac & Mod Georgetown 2-BD

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in SeaTac & Mod Georgetown 2-BD

No Comments Print This Post

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses this weekend:

The first home – open on Saturday – is a great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in SeaTac for $359,950:

Great home with beautiful refinished hardwood floors on main level. A master bedroom w/double closets & half bath en suite, another bedroom & full bath on main floor. The kitchen, with eating area, opens to a huge private covered patio & fenced yard. The shed has its own little porch. Downstairs is the great rec room with fireplace, half bath plumbed for a shower & a large laundry room. One car attached garage & off street parking. Just south of Seattle with easy access to freeways, airport & more!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2418 S. 139th Street, SeaTac, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $359,950

MLS Number: 1171873

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 1,700 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,684 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fenced-Partially

Outbuildings

Patio

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is a 2-bedroom, 2-bath modern home in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood:

Welcome to Seattle’s most vibrant & exciting neighborhood – Georgetown. This fine collection features large Two Bedroom + Den/ Two Bath homes. This home features living/dining and kitchen on the first floor. 2nd Floor has a bedroom, large den, and a bathroom. 3rd floor is your master suite. Arrive at your top level with your Skyline Views of the City to enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 16: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 6731 Carleton Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $639,999

MLS Number: 1183264

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,546 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,052 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



