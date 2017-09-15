Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Man kills self after leading Des Moines Police on high speed chase early Friday

Man kills self after leading Des Moines Police on high speed chase early Friday

No Comments Print This Post

A man who fled Des Moines Police on a high speed chase on a stolen motorcycle apparently killed himself early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box in Fife, police said.

Police were first called to the Des Moines Marina for a domestic disturbance when they encountered a man on a stolen motorcycle around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning (Sept. 15).

After a high speed chase to Fife, the suspect crashed before apparently killing himself at a Jack in the Box parking lot nearly 16 miles south in the 3400 block of Pacific Highway East in Fife (map below).

Preliminary findings from an autopsy of the suspect has been ruled a suicide as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Pierce County Medical Examiner said in a statement.

The male suspect also sustained a single gunshot wound to the mid-upper chest, which was apparently fired by a Des Moines Police Officer.

“I am certifying the cause of death as gunshot wound to the head, and the manner as suicide,” Dr. Clark stated. “The gunshot wound to the head produced instantaneous brain death, rendering the gunshot wound to the chest non-contributory.”

The Fife Police Department is not releasing any identifying information about the subject at this time; that will be released by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



