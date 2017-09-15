REMINDER: Zombie Fest NW is Saturday at Normandy Park Towne Center!

REMINDER : Hundreds of Zombies of all ages will gather for the 6th annual Zombie Fest Northwest this Saturday, Sept. 16 to celebrate the beginning of the haunting and holiday season!

Held at the Normandy Park Towne Center, Zombie Fest Northwest increases awareness about emergency and disaster preparedness, provides visibility for local businesses, and raises money for local on-profits including the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation (501c3) and the Highline Schools Foundation.

WHERE: Normandy Park Towne Center, 19900 1st Ave. S., Normandy Park, WA 98148 WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A myriad of zombie events are planned:

FREE admission!

FREE Get Zombified booth. Don’t know how to become a zombie? Our make-up artists and zombie clothing experts will help!

FREE arts & crafts booth for kids – including a disaster kit scavenger hunt.

FREE musical performance by Seattle band Vote for Pedro. Cool tunes from a local DJ.

FREE pumpkins!

Learn how to build a disaster preparedness kit at our FREE demonstrations.

Lots of treats and FREE giveaways for kids.

Zombie caricature artist and artwork.

Charity beer/wine garden.

Costume contest with great prizes, emceed by a KOMO TV celebrity!

Performances by the famous Seattle Thrillers. Dance along!

Vintage and current emergency vehicles on display to raise awareness about emergency preparedness including National Guard, police and fire vehicles, along with a Zombie car, Jurassic Park replica cars, and more!

Zombie Fest t-shirts and raffle baskets from the Sounders, Mariners and Space Needle. Plus, survival kits, Halloween decorations, gift certificates and more!

Local business, food and beverage vendors are also part of the fun!

Here’s the schedule:

2-2:30 p.m. – Mt Rainier Marching Band

– Mt Rainier Marching Band 2:30-2:45 p.m. – DJ Music

– DJ Music 2:45-3:30 p.m. – Vote for Pedro

– Vote for Pedro 3:30-4 p.m. – Seattle Thrillers perform

– Seattle Thrillers perform 4-5 p.m. – Vote for Pedro performs

– Vote for Pedro performs 5-5:45 p.m. – KOMO anchors introduce costume contest

– KOMO anchors introduce costume contest 5:45-6 p.m. – Seattle Thrillers perform

– Seattle Thrillers perform 6 p.m. – Event ends

Can’t find parking at Normandy Park Towne Center? Don’t worry! Additional parking is available at the Criminal Justice Training Center, 19010 1st Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148. A FREE shuttle will take you to & from the festival & CJTC.

Visit the official Zombie Fest website: http://zombiefestnorthwest.com/

Like them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nwzombiefest

Follow them on our Twitter page: @ZombieFestNW

Questions? Contact: Susan West at [email protected] or 206-818-6945.

