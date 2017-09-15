Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is winding down to its last three Saturdays!

Be sure to get all your canning provisions for the fall. Remember we offer of 2 hours free validated parking for shoppers. There have been empty parking spaces all day on both North and South lots. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly pass at the Marina office.

Wanolitto’s grandkids and future market shoppers enjoying Kids Day last Saturday:

Food Tucks – Charlie’s Buns & Stuff, Jemil’s

Music – Bob Sparks

Now is the time of the year to check out our sponsor Gutter Helmet’s booth. It is a patented gutter protection system designed to be installed right over your existing gutters. It keeps leaves, pine needles and other debris out of your gutters while allowing rainwater to flow freely. This revolutionary system protects your home from the harmful effects of clogged gutters, such as severe water damage and insect infestation. Ask about the current sales incentives.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

Stop by the King Conservation District’s booth. They are a non-regulatory, special purpose district funded through a per parcel fee by King County landowners to help promote conservation of resources build a sustainable regional food system, expand our green infrastructure/tree canopy, and restore shorelines and habitat for salmon and other wildlife – all through education, grants, and technical assistance.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market for seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The last ride of the season is this Saturday, Sep 23.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the web site and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

