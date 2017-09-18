Crime, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / McDonald’s Manager stabs member of group that beat, threatened him Sunday

The manager of a McDonalds located in Des Moines at 22644 Pacific Highway South (map below) ended up stabbing a suspect from a group of five who had beaten and threatened him on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17.

Police say that on Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. they received a 911 call from an employee at the restaurant, reporting that a stabbing had just occurred.

The manager of the restaurant approached a group of five people who were loitering near the restrooms, and asked them to leave ; they refused. A verbal argument ensued as the group moved towards the lobby area of the restaurant. One of the individuals in the group made threats to shoot and assault the manager but a firearm was not seen. This same individual was verbally abusive towards the manager, spit on him and threw a milkshake on him. The subject also punched the manager in the face.

The manager removed a pocket knife from his pants pocket and stabbed the subject once in the chest. Everyone involved remained at the scene and were cooperative with officers.

The subject that was stabbed is 28-years old, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center by Medic One. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening but he was admitted to the hospital.

The McDonald’s manager is 20-years old and he sustained minor injuries but was not treated for those injuries.

Detectives from Des Moines Police’s investigations unit will follow up with additional witnesses and attempt to acquire any surveillance video from the restaurant.

The McDonald’s manager is cooperating with the investigations and has not been arrested at this time.

Once the investigation is finished the case will be sent to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for review and a determination if any charges will be filed.

