Madi’s Grill opens Wednesday at old Scotch & Vine location

According to a Facebook post by owner Mica Purcell, Des Moines’ brand new Madi’s Grill will be opening today – Wednesday, Sept. 20 – at 4 p.m.

This restaurant has taken over the location which formerly housed the Scotch & Vine, at 22341 Marine View Drive South.

It appears that this new restaurant will focus mostly on premium steaks:

As we previously reported, the Scotch & Vine closed abruptly on June 14, just days after celebrating its sixth anniversary. Previously, this location housed the Butler Bar & Grill, and rumors are that some of the floorboards inside may be from the historic old “Spanish Castle” where famous musicians like Jimi Hendrix once played in the 60s.

For more info:

