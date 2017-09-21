Animals, Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Priceless Pet Clinic looking to hire Vet Assistant & Vet Technician

JOBS: Priceless Pet Clinic looking to hire Vet Assistant & Vet Technician

Advertiser Priceless Pet Clinic is looking to hire:

Veterinary Assistant

Priceless Pet Clinic is looking for a full-time Veterinary Assistant who is a team player and can bring enthusiasm to our fast paced work environment. We are a family owned veterinary clinic that formed to provide pets with high quality, progressive care while respecting their owners beliefs, values and financial capability. Our vision is that Priceless Pet Clinic is a place that both pets and people feel comfortable, informed and valued regardless of personal finances. We also like to encourage a learning environment and create opportunities for all to enhance their skills.

Successful candidate will have:

2+ years experience preferred. High school diploma or equivalent required. Completion of a veterinary assistant program preferred but not required.

Fun, easy going personality with the ability to easily converse with our clients.

Excellent skills in handling/restraining dogs and cats for blood draws, urine collection, catheter placement, surgical prep of patients, assisting in recovering from anesthesia, etc.

Dental skills preferred.

Ability to lift up to 40lbs

Assist with taking radiographs

Excellent computer skills and proficiency, experience with Macs is a plus since the practice management software is mac based.

Proven ability to work as a team player in order to maximize the effectiveness of the team

Strong multitasking skills and the initiative to get tasks completed

Flexible schedule with the ability to work long hours as needed

Relaying patient inquiries between clients and the veterinarian (includes answering phone calls), client interaction during appointments (taking a brief history, getting patient vitals and weight), clear understanding and ability to effectively communicate patient home care and follow-up instructions.

We offer competitive compensation, PTO, medical/dental/vision, discounted pet care, and performance based bonuses.

Must be able to work Saturdays. Clinic hours are 7am-7pm most weekdays and 7am-5pm Saturdays. Pay is based on qualifications and experience.

To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to

Licensed Veterinary Technician

Priceless Pet Clinic is looking for a full-time licensed veterinary technician who is a team player and can bring enthusiasm to our fast paced work environment. We are a family owned veterinary clinic that formed to provide pets with high quality, progressive care while respecting their owners beliefs, values and financial capability. Our vision is that Priceless Pet Clinic is a place that both pets and people feel comfortable, informed and valued regardless of personal finances. We also like to encourage a learning environment and create opportunities for all to enhance their skills.

Successful candidate will have:

2+ years experience preferred. Current WA veterinary technician license

Fun, easy going personality with the ability to easily converse with our clients

Excellent skills in handling/restraining, blood draws, urine collection, catheter placement, surgical prep of patients, anesthetic monitoring and recovery, performing dentals, taking radiographs, etc.

Ability to lift up to 40lbs

Excellent computer skills and proficiency, experience with Mac’s is a plus since the practice management software is Mac based

Proven ability to work as a team player in order to maximize the effectiveness of the team

Strong multitasking skills and the initiative to get tasks completed

Flexible schedule with the ability to work long hours as needed

Relaying patient inquiries between clients and the veterinarian (includes answering phone calls), client interaction during appointments (taking brief history, obtaining patient vitals and weight), and a clear understanding and ability to effectively communicate patient home care and follow-up instructions

We offer competitive compensation, PTO, medical/dental/vision, discounted pet care, and performance based bonuses.

Must be able to work Saturday. Clinic hours are 7am-7pm most weekdays and 7am-5pm Saturdays. Pay is based on qualifications and experience.

To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to

Priceless Pet Clinic

19893 1st Ave S. Suite 202

Normandy Park, Washington, 98148 http://pricelesspetclinic.com https://www.facebook.com/pricelesspet

