Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is reminding everyone that the holidays are fast approaching and you need to stock up on some “Holiday Cheer” (Farmers Market Wines). Stop by the wine tasting booth for hot sale prices on both of our Waterfront Table Wines. All the proceeds from the sales go towards sustaining the market.

Remember we offer of 2 hours free validated parking for shoppers. There have been empty parking spaces all day on both North and South lots. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly pass at the Marina office.

Sponsors – Marcy DUI, Gutter Helmet Food Tucks – Charlie's Buns N Stuff Jemil's Music – None Community Groups – MaST, Sounders

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market for seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The last ride of the season is this Saturday, Sep 23.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the web site and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

