Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Modern Urban Georgetown 2-BD Home

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Modern Urban Georgetown 2-BD Home

No Comments Print This Post

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend:

The home – open on both this Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 – is a great, modern 2-bedroom, 2-bath modern home in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood:

Welcome to Seattle’s most vibrant & exciting neighborhood – Georgetown. Home to Franz Chocolate & Charles Smith Wine. This fine collection of Build Urban built homes features large Two Bedroom + Den/ Two Bath homes. A bedroom, den, and bathroom on the first floor. 2nd Floor has your master. Arrive at your top level LDK with your Skyline Views of the City to enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 6735 Carleton Ave Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $599,999

MLS Number: 1193393

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,438 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 768 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

City, Lake, Mountain, Territorial views

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



