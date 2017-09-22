Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Local Piano Technician prepares Pianos for Saturday’s Burien Jazz Walk

Local Piano Technician prepares Pianos for Saturday’s Burien Jazz Walk

This weekend we will once again treated to an evening of Jazz with the Burien Jazz walk this Saturday, Sept. 23, and two of the venues – St Elizabeth’s Church and Classic Eats – have pianos tuned and prepared by Dale Lindeke of Dale’s Piano Service, Burien’s local Registered Piano Technician.

Dale is a graduate of the Randy Potter School of Piano Technology and recently completed the certification to become a Registered Piano Technician by completing a series of three exhaustive examinations covering all aspects of piano technology. These exams includes a written test covering general knowledge of pianos and piano technology; a technical examination, which includes action regulation and adjustment; and a standardized tuning examination. Dale continues to develop his skills through workshops and conventions sponsored by the Piano Technicians Guild. The Guild is a prestigious national organization dedicated to improving and preserving the craft of piano maintenance.

Dale’s Piano Service offers a number of service options, including standard tuning on any make or model of piano, repair of broken strings, hammers or keytops, regulating, voicing and estimates on the value of a piano you might be looking at buying or selling. Special rates are available for churches and non-profit organizations. His many clients continue to offer rave reviews and referrals, like this one:

Dale does great work, and is great to work with. As an experienced pianist as well as a piano technician, Dale understands the instrument on both levels. We’re very fortunate to have our church’s piano under his care. – Ron Mallory

Worship Director, Resurrection Lutheran Church

So as you enjoy an evening of jazz and start planning for fall take time to take care of your piano by contacting Dale’s Piano Service to set up an appointment.

Visit our website at www.dalespianoservicenw.com or call us at 206-489-4980.

New clients can mention The B-Town Blog and get a $30 discount on their first tuning or repair service.

Exceptional sound from your piano is local and affordable. Why wait?

