Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Young Adult Group meets Sept. 28
Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Young Adult Group will present ‘The Harvest,’ which starts fall season with a contemporary worship service on Thursday Sept 28 at 4 p.m.
‘The Harvest’ service will be held once a month, starting tis Thursday.
“Join this international group for Fellowship, Prayer, Music! All welcome – join this dynamic, international group.”
Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.
More info at desmoinesumc.org, or call Martin Culbert at 206-276-3168.
