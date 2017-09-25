Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Young Adult Group meets Sept. 28

Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Young Adult Group meets Sept. 28

Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Young Adult Group will present ‘The Harvest,’ which starts fall season with a contemporary worship service on Thursday Sept 28 at 4 p.m.

‘The Harvest’ service will be held once a month, starting tis Thursday.

“Join this international group for Fellowship, Prayer, Music! All welcome – join this dynamic, international group.”

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org, or call Martin Culbert at 206-276-3168.

