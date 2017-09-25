It’s Brewer’s Night at Normandy Park Ale House this Thursday, Sept. 28
Join our friends at Normandy Park Ale House for another Brewer’s Night this coming Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 – 9 p.m. as they welcome….wait for it…
Georgetown Brewing!
Normandy Park Ale House
19803 1st Avenue South
Normandy Park, WA 98148
Phone: (206) 592-6986
Website: http://normandyparkalehouse.
com
Facebook: https://www.
facebook.com/ normandyparkalehouse/
