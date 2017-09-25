Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines / It’s Brewer’s Night at Normandy Park Ale House this Thursday, Sept. 28
It’s Brewer’s Night at Normandy Park Ale House this Thursday, Sept. 28


Join our friends at Normandy Park Ale House for another Brewer’s Night this coming Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 – 9 p.m. as they welcome….wait for it…

Georgetown Brewing!

Normandy Park Ale House
19803 1st Avenue South
Normandy Park, WA 98148

Phone: (206) 592-6986

Website: http://normandyparkalehouse.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/normandyparkalehouse/

Email: [email protected]normandyparkalehouse.com

Posted by on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm 
Posted by on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm

