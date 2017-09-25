The 2017 Des Moines ‘Dollars for Scholars’ are headed off to college!

No Comments Print This Post

The 2017 Des Moines Dollars for Scholars are off to college and the Board and Donors wish the scholarship winners all the success as they begin their pursuits in higher education.

2017 Des Moines Dollars for Scholars Scholarship Winners are:

Front row: Kimberly Le, Mihret Haile, Kaye Jenkins, Sterling Smith, Bryanna Bui Back row: Lesley Baeza, Michelle Nguyen, Nina Flack, Jennifer Khuc, Amanda Whitesitt, Vivian Babcock, Francisco Felix, Sophie Rock, Damanjot Kaur, Kiani Christian Photo by David Sharpe: [email protected]

Des Moines Dollars for Scholars Donors are:

Des Moines/Normandy Park Rotary

Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates

State Farm Insurance

Southwest Seattle Business and Professional Women

Ms. Geraldine Sorensen

The Snure Family

ABC Grocery

B.J. and Anna Bjorneby

City of Des Moines Employees

Recology/CleanScapes

Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Endowment

Des Moines Dollars for Scholars Board Members

If you would like to donate to Des Moines Dollars for Scholars to support a local student’s education or to create a scholarship in your name or the name of a loved one, please contact the Board at [email protected].

Here are additional ways for you to donate:

Boeing Cash Matching Program

Boeing employees can contribute to our organization by logging into “My Community Giving” on TotalAccess. Organization Name: SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA INC; Organization Address: P. O. Box 98296; Organization City, State & Zip: DES MOINES, WA 98198-1007

Boeing employees can contribute to our organization by logging into “My Community Giving” on TotalAccess. Organization Name: SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA INC; Organization Address: P. O. Box 98296; Organization City, State & Zip: DES MOINES, WA 98198-1007 Fred Meyer

Sign up for Community Rewards linked to your Fred Meyer Rewards Card at

www.fredmeyer.com/communityrewards . Search for Dollars for Scholars or by our non-profit number 81286.

Sign up for Community Rewards linked to your Fred Meyer Rewards Card at . Search for or by our non-profit number 81286. Amazon Smile

Make purchases through AmazonSmile at smile.amazon.com. 0.5% of your eligible purchases can go to benefit Des Moines Dollars for Scholars.

Our Dollars for Scholars chapter is a nonprofit foundation that supports academic success in our community. As part of Scholarship America’s national network of locally based, volunteer-driven Dollars for Scholars chapters, our mission is to mobilize our community on behalf of postsecondary education success for our students.

Dollars for Scholars chapters like ours help hometown students achieve their educational goals by raising scholarship funds, establishing endowments, providing assistance with college readiness and the financial aid process, and distributing scholarships each year.

Des Moines Dollars for Scholars has provided over $150,000 in scholarships to students in the local Des Moines/Normandy Park area.

Students and Parents can learn more about these great scholarships at www.desmoines.dollarsforscholars.org

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



