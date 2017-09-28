Headlines, History, Life, Browse > Home Politics / No tree cutting planned on private land near airport despite concerns, Port says

By Jack Mayne

The Port of Seattle is starting the removal and replanting efforts for over-height trees next week only in two Port-owned locations south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and not on private property as some have worried.

One concern is that the owner of Hillgrove Cemetery near Sea-Tac Airport on S. 200th Street had given the Port tree cutting approval, but airport spokesman Perry Cooper says the Port has yet to reach the owner so no activity is planned immediately.

Replanting on Port owned property previously cleared will start in October and the Port plans to have a replanting project sometime later this fall.

Low growing forest

After consultation with area residents, the Port said it had adjusted its approach to remove “only existing obstructions” and it would preserve “to the extent feasible,” all other trees and vegetation on the two sites.

Replanting work will re-establish a low-growing forest on-site with a neighborhood vegetation barrier and restore a tall-growing native forest just south of both sites. A key part of the approach will be to replace the invasive understory with native shrubs where possible.

Most over-height conifers are located within the Port properties are along South 200th Street in SeaTac sites adjacent to or near residential properties.

Because this will be an active construction zone, the Port says it will install fencing and signage ahead of the start of the project.

