Wanolitto’s Musings for Saturday’s FINAL 2017 Des Moines Farmers Market

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market season is ending – remember, there is NO October market. This coming Saturday is the last day of this season. Be sure to stock up on all your needs for the winter and our vendors have lots of ideas for your holiday gift shopping.

Remember we offer of 2 hours free validated parking for shoppers. There have been empty parking spaces all day on both North and South lots. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly pass at the Marina office.

The Farmers Market Board would like to thank all the volunteers, sponsors, vendors, patrons and the ever present City & Marina staff for all their help this past season. We hope everyone enjoys the holidays. Please review below all the upcoming community events thru the end of the year and participate if you can. A lot of volunteers worked hard to put on these events to make our city a wonderful place to live.

Food Tucks – Charlie's Buns N Stuff, Jemil's

Sponsors – Renewal by Anderson, Gutter Helmet, Seattle Southside

Community Groups – Blood Works

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

