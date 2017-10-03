Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / LGBTQIA Week at Highline College to raise awareness, support is Oct. 9-13

LGBTQIA Week at Highline College to raise awareness, support is Oct. 9-13

The public is invited to Highline College for a weeklong series of educational events and activities exploring LGBTQIA identity and social justice issues the week Oct. 9–13, on the college’s main campus, with a new resource fair Oct. 11.

Scheduled to coincide with National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11), LGBTQIA Week celebrates and remembers the history of the gay rights movement. Events are free and open to all.

Monday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

“En-storying Resistance” presented by Dr. Qwo-Li Driskill

Building 7

Description: Using poetry, history and personal story, Driskill will address how by telling their stories, indigenous and LGBTQIA peoples can contribute to social transformation, resistance, healing and imaginings of a decolonized future.

PFLAG Panel and Discussion

Building 8, Mt. Constance Room

Description: Coming out can be challenging for anyone who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. PFLAG Tacoma members will talk about their experiences with the coming out process. PFLAG is a volunteer organization with a mission to meet people where they are and to collaborate with others

LGBTQIA Resource Fair and Entertainment

Building 8

Description: Highline and its community partners support the health and wellness of the LGBTQ community. In the first resource fair of its kind at the college, visitors can explore more than 40 campus and community resources to connect with caring and affirming resources. Entertainment provided by DJ Reverend Dollars, aka Renee Jarreau Greene.

“Fight to Win! Critical Trans Resistance in Scary Times” presented by Dean Spade

Building 7

Description: In his talk, Spade will raise questions about how increased mainstream visibility of trans people relates to on-the-ground struggles for trans survival.

“Butterfly: Una Transformacion, Una Ascencion” presented by Syd Emmanuel Arrojo

Building 25, Room 608

Description: A multi-talented artist, Syd Emmanuel Arrojo will share creativity through spoken word art, creative writing, colorful sketches, vocal performance and wooden instruments.

Full event descriptions are at LGBTQIA Week 2017.

