Annual ‘Trick or Treat Path’ coming to downtown Des Moines on Oct. 31
Bring your ghouls and goblins out for a family-friendly free event – the annual ‘Trick or Treat Path’ – in downtown Des Moines on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 – 6 p.m.
Presented by Destination Des Moines, this family-friendly event will take place at Des Moines area businesses along Marine View Drive & 7th Ave S.
Des Moines Parks, Recreation & Senior Services will also be holding a Halloween Carnival at the Des Moines Field House on 200th Street from 5 – 8 p.m.
Get a Stamp Card from one of the volunteers or at participating businesses – 15 Stamps for $1 OFF of admission to the Halloween Carnival.
More inf at https://www.destinationdesmoines.org/trick-or-treat-path