JOB: HMSHost hiring Restaurant / Food & Beverage Operations Manager

JOB: Restaurant / Food & Beverage Operations Manager

HMSHost Proudly Operating @ Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Work for a company that’s passionate about food and making travelers feel good on the move!

Dungeness Bay, Seattle Taproom, Sbarro’s, Sports Page, Seahawks 12 Club, Burger King, Great American Bagel, Starbucks, Alaska Lodge, Vintage Washington, Wolfgang Puck, Dish D’Lish, Anthony’s.

Family-Friendly Benefits and Work/Life Balance

Salary + Quarterly Bonus Opportunities!

Competitive Medical and dental benefits

Advancement opportunities

100% employee meal discounts

Free Parking

Competitive compensation

Flex Time

Opportunities for professional growth/advancement

Diverse customers and co-workers

Stable company and a positive reputation in the community

We believe in recognizing, rewarding and taking care of our associates

Employee Referral Program

Work-Life Balance

APPLY ONLINE TODAY!

http://jobs.hmshost.com/?location=Seattle&spage=1

Our Food Service Managers!

The F & B Operations Manager is responsible for assisting the F&B Multi Operations Manager or Director of Operations in operating assigned brands, units, and/or concepts. This position is responsible for day-to-day supervision of operations associates, assigning work to both management and non-management associates, monitoring unit/concept/store level operation performance, coaching and developing associates, and performing all other responsibilities as directed by their manager. This is an exempt position and typically reports to the F&B Multi Operations Manager and/or designee, depending on local requirements.

Minimum Qualifications:

Requires 3-5 or more years of experience as a supervisor or unit-level manager in high volume and/or multi-unit Food and Beverage or Merchandise operations or other related management experience

Demonstrates team management, delegation and issue resolution skills and the ability to multi-task

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe, including 46 of the 50 busiest airports and 99 travel plazas in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $3.1 billion and employs more than 39,500 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of over €4.5 billion in 2016, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit www.HMSHost.com for more information. We can also be found on Facebook at fb.com/HMSHost and on Twitter at @HMSHost.

HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.

EOE – Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled – DFWP Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

