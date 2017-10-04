Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / MaST Center’s FREE ‘Fear on the Pier’ Halloween Festival will be Sat., Oct. 28

MaST Center’s FREE ‘Fear on the Pier’ Halloween Festival will be Sat., Oct. 28

It’s time once again for the MaST Center’s FREE ‘Fear on the Pier’ Halloween festival, which will be Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Come help us put together marine mammal skeletons and learn how we prepare them! Take a close look at some of our creepiest specimens, brought out only for this spooky occasion! Watch divers compete to carve the best pumpkin underwater, hosted by Underwater Sports Federal Way!”

Admission is FREE and costumes are encouraged!

“See you there!”

The Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Center is the marine laboratory for Highline College. MaST is dedicated to expanding knowledge about the Puget Sound and the surrounding environment through teaching, outreach, and research.

Located 4 miles south of campus at Redondo Beach and halfway between Seattle and Tacoma with easy access to a huge diversity of nearby habitats,our 2,500 square-foot facility offers public space, classroom, laboratories, office and research areas with state-of-the-art equipment 3,000 gallons of flow-through saltwater tanks, holding more than 250 species of local marine life.

More info at https://mast.highline.edu.

The MaST Center is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Dr S.:

