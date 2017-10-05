Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / Des Moines Repair Café will be at Woodmont Library this Saturday, Oct. 7

Des Moines Repair Café will be at Woodmont Library this Saturday, Oct. 7

No Comments Print This Post

Bring your small household items including clothing to the first-ever Des Moines Repair Café this Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Woodmont Library.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“We want to keep stuff out of the landfill, conserve resources and save you money. Free to the public!

Our experienced all-purpose fixers and sewing fixers will try to repair or mend your items, and can also help you learn how to fix them next time.

You must be present during the repair. There is no assurance an item can be fixed, or that attempting to fix it won’t break it even more.

Please only bring items small enough to be easily carried in by one person. Do not bring any items that are leaking, dangerous, contain gasoline, or have a strong odor. Clothing and other textiles that you bring in for mending should be washed first.”

WHAT: Des Moines Repair Café – first repair event in Des Moines! WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. WHERE: Woodmont Library, 26809 Pacific Highway South, Des Moines WA 98198 RSVP: Please sign up in advance if possible to let us know what you plan to bring, so our fixers can be prepared. For specialized repairs (which many are), please bring any specific parts or materials needed for your repair. To sign up to attend, or if you have questions, please contact Tom Watson at 206-477-4481. Thanks!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



