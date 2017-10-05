Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs, Browse > Home Life / JOB: HMSHost looking to hire Starbucks Baristas

JOB:Starbucks Baristas

$13.81/Hour + Tips!

HMSHost Proudly Operating @ Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Family-Friendly Benefits and Work/Life Balance

Medical and dental benefits ($50 for you and your eligible family members)

Advancement opportunities

50% employee meal discounts

Competitive compensation

Sick Leave Pay

Free uniforms

Opportunities for professional growth/advancement

Diverse customers and co-workers

Stable company and a positive reputation in the community

We believe in recognizing, rewarding and taking care of our associates

Employee Referral Program

Work-Life Balance

Starbucks® operated by HMSHost

We started 25 years ago…

HMSHost and Starbucks Coffee Company came together to open the first Starbucks® in an airport.

…and we didn’t stop there.

HMSHost now offers Starbucks® high-quality coffee, food, and beverages to thousands of travelers, reaching all corners of the continent. HMSHost proudly operates nearly 400 North American Starbucks® in 80 airports and 100 travel plazas.

HMSHost: Passionate about things that matter to you.

Startsomewhere® program: Reducing our environmental impact.

HMSHost Foundation – 501©(3): Fighting poverty in the local community.

APPLY ONLINE TODAY!

http://jobs.hmshost.com/?location=Seattle&spage=1

Our Coffee Baristas!

The Coffee Barista is responsible for fulfilling orders and completing sales transactions within a Starbucks establishment and performing other support functions which may include cleaning the food preparation, customer seating or stock areas and maintaining inventory; performs all other responsibilities as directed by the business or as assigned by management.

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, and Work Environment:

Demonstrates the ability to interact with the public and coworkers in a friendly, enthusiastic and outgoing manner

Requires the ability to bend, twist, and stand to perform normal job functions

Requires the ability to speak, read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence and policy documents, as well as converse comfortably with customers

Requires the ability to learn and maintain knowledge of Starbuck’s products and procedures

Some cash handling and customer service experience preferred

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe, including 46 of the 50 busiest airports and 99 travel plazas in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $3.1 billion and employs more than 39,500 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of over €4.5 billion in 2016, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit www.HMSHost.com for more information. We can also be found on Facebook at fb.com/HMSHost and on Twitter at @HMSHost.

HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.

EOE – Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled – DFWP

Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

