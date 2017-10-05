Browse > Home / Headlines, Life, Science / Recycling Collection Event coming to Des Moines Marina on Saturday, Oct. 28

Recycling Collection Event coming to Des Moines Marina on Saturday, Oct. 28


A Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

You can bring:

  • Tires – fees apply
  • Lead Acid Batteries
  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Cardboard
  • Propane Tanks – fee applies
  • Household Goods & Clothing
  • Porcelain Toilets & Sinks – fee applies
  • Appliances & Scrap Metal – some fees apply
  • Refrigerators & Freezers – fee applies
  • Bulky Wood
  • Electronic Equipment – no computer monitors or televisions
  • Mattresses/Box Springs – fee applies

For the full flier, click here (PDF file):

http://www.desmoineswa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3785

