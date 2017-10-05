Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / Recycling Collection Event coming to Des Moines Marina on Saturday, Oct. 28

Recycling Collection Event coming to Des Moines Marina on Saturday, Oct. 28

A Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

You can bring:

Tires – fees apply

Lead Acid Batteries

Alkaline Batteries

Cardboard

Propane Tanks – fee applies

Household Goods & Clothing

Porcelain Toilets & Sinks – fee applies

Appliances & Scrap Metal – some fees apply

Refrigerators & Freezers – fee applies

Bulky Wood

Electronic Equipment – no computer monitors or televisions

Mattresses/Box Springs – fee applies

For the full flier, click here (PDF file):

http://www.desmoineswa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3785

