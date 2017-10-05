Recycling Collection Event coming to Des Moines Marina on Saturday, Oct. 28
A Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.
You can bring:
- Tires – fees apply
- Lead Acid Batteries
- Alkaline Batteries
- Cardboard
- Propane Tanks – fee applies
- Household Goods & Clothing
- Porcelain Toilets & Sinks – fee applies
- Appliances & Scrap Metal – some fees apply
- Refrigerators & Freezers – fee applies
- Bulky Wood
- Electronic Equipment – no computer monitors or televisions
- Mattresses/Box Springs – fee applies
For the full flier, click here (PDF file):
http://www.desmoineswa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3785