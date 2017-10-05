Education, Headlines, History, Browse > Home Life / See the design & help name new school at Zenith site TONIGHT

See the design & help name new school at Zenith site TONIGHT

What will floor plans for the new elementary school in Des Moines look like? Who will attend? What will the school be named?

If you have questions for district staff or the architects – or just want to see the big display boards of what the school is going to look like, come to the ‘Ask the Architect’ community meeting TONIGHT (Thursday, Oct. 5), from 7-8 p.m.

WHAT: Ask-the-Architects Community Meeting New Elementary School at the Zenith Site WHEN: Thursday, October 5, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. WHERE: Des Moines Elementary gym, 22001 9th Avenue South, Des Moines

Express your interest in serving on the naming committee for the new elementary school by October 6.

District policy spells out the process: a community committee submits three to five names to the school board, and the board selects one.

For more info, click here.

