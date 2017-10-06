Business, Entertainment, Headlines, History, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Open House for historic Van Gasken ‘Red House’ will be Saturday, Oct. 28

Open House for historic Van Gasken 'Red House' will be Saturday, Oct. 28

An Open House for the historic Van Gasken ‘Red House’ Property will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the house at 402 S. 222nd Street (map below).

“Join the City of Des Moines and Forterra to Celebrate the Van Gasken Property Acquisition.”

As we previously reported, the City signed an agreement with Forterra to purchase the historic property located above the Des Moines Marina, with the intention of expanding the city’s parks and open spaces as well as preserving it for permanent conservation. The property contains the former home of sawmill operator William Van Gasken, was built in 1889, and has remained in the family until it was recently put on the market.

The purchase price was $1.19 million, which was financed by Forterra.

NOTES:

Onsite parking is NOT available.

ADA parking and shuttle service to the Open House will be provided from the Des Moines Marina north parking lot.

Parking at the Marina will be FREE and validated at the Open House.

