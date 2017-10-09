Browse > Home / Business, Education, Headlines, Jobs / FREE Job Fair will be held at Highline College on Wednesday, Oct. 18

FREE Job Fair will be held at Highline College on Wednesday, Oct. 18


Close to 60 local employers with full-time, part-time and temporary job opening will be represented at Highline College’s Fall Job Fair, set for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The event is free and open to the public, and will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Building 8; no advance registration is necessary.

Employers from a wide variety of industries will be represented. Attendees should be prepared to speak with recruiters, dress professionally and bring extra copies of their résumé.

Free career workshops are also available to prepare for the fair.

Participating Employers:

  • ABM Healthcare Support Services
  • Amazon Fulfillment
  • American Family Insurance
  • Apartment Advantage Staffing
  • Apple Retail
  • AT&T Retail
  • BECU
  • Bellair Charters
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • Bright Horizons
  • CarMax
  • City of SeaTac
  • College Nannies & Tutors
  • Columbia Hospitality, Inc.
  • Comcast
  • Compass Housing Alliance
  • Downtown Emergency Service Center
  • Family Resource Home Care
  • Fastenal Company
  • Federal Way Public Schools
  • FedEx Express
  • FedEx Ground
  • First Student
  • Franciscan Health System
  • Full Life Care
  • Grace Children’s Center
  • Harris Rebar
  • Highline College’s Community & Employment Services
  • Highline Public Schools
  • Home Care Referral Registry
  • Kelly Services
  • KinderCare
  • Korean Women’s Association
  • Lakeside-Milam Recovery Centers
  • Macy’s
  • Northwest Hospital & Medical Center
  • Ontrac
  • Overlake Hospital Medical Center
  • Overlake Terrace
  • Phoenix Protective Corporation
  • PhysAssist Scribes, Inc.
  • Port Jobs – Airport Jobs
  • Primerica
  • Prologistix
  • Puget Sound Regional Services
  • Renton School District
  • Rescare
  • Sears Holdings Corporation
  • Select Staffing
  • UPS
  • U.S. Army Recruiting Station
  • U.S. Navy Careers
  • Uwajimaya
  • Valley Cities Counseling & Consultation
  • Washington Community Action Network
  • YMCA of Greater Seattle

WHEN: Wednesday, October 18, 2017: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

WHERE: Highline College’s main campus, Building 8

COST: FREE for job seekers

INFO:  View the latest list of participating employers.

Posted by on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 2:14 pm 
