FREE Job Fair will be held at Highline College on Wednesday, Oct. 18

Close to 60 local employers with full-time, part-time and temporary job opening will be represented at Highline College’s Fall Job Fair, set for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The event is free and open to the public, and will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Building 8; no advance registration is necessary.

Employers from a wide variety of industries will be represented. Attendees should be prepared to speak with recruiters, dress professionally and bring extra copies of their résumé.

Free career workshops are also available to prepare for the fair.

Participating Employers:

ABM Healthcare Support Services

Amazon Fulfillment

American Family Insurance

Apartment Advantage Staffing

Apple Retail

AT&T Retail

BECU

Bellair Charters

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Bright Horizons

CarMax

City of SeaTac

College Nannies & Tutors

Columbia Hospitality, Inc.

Comcast

Compass Housing Alliance

Downtown Emergency Service Center

Family Resource Home Care

Fastenal Company

Federal Way Public Schools

FedEx Express

FedEx Ground

First Student

Franciscan Health System

Full Life Care

Grace Children’s Center

Harris Rebar

Highline College’s Community & Employment Services

Highline Public Schools

Home Care Referral Registry

Kelly Services

KinderCare

Korean Women’s Association

Lakeside-Milam Recovery Centers

Macy’s

Northwest Hospital & Medical Center

Ontrac

Overlake Hospital Medical Center

Overlake Terrace

Phoenix Protective Corporation

PhysAssist Scribes, Inc.

Port Jobs – Airport Jobs

Primerica

Prologistix

Puget Sound Regional Services

Renton School District

Rescare

Sears Holdings Corporation

Select Staffing

UPS

U.S. Army Recruiting Station

U.S. Navy Careers

Uwajimaya

Valley Cities Counseling & Consultation

Washington Community Action Network

YMCA of Greater Seattle

WHEN: Wednesday, October 18, 2017: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. WHERE: Highline College's main campus, Building 8 COST: FREE for job seekers

