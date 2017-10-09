Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Marina Development Community Meeting will be onboard boat Tuesday, Oct. 17



All are invited aboard the Argosy Cruise Boat ‘Goodtime II’ for a Marina Development Community Meeting dockside at the Des Moines Marina on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“The Goodtime II will provide an innovative setting for the community to work through potential development options based on work our consultants provided to the City Council and the public last spring,” the City said in a statement.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Des Moines Marina, aboard the Argosy Cruise Boat, Goodtime II. INFO: For more information please contact: Bonnie Wilkins

City Clerk/Communications Director at [email protected] or call 206-870-6519.

