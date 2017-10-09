Browse > Home / Education, Headlines, Life, Politics / Marina Development Community Meeting will be onboard boat Tuesday, Oct. 17

Marina Development Community Meeting will be onboard boat Tuesday, Oct. 17


All are invited aboard the Argosy Cruise Boat ‘Goodtime II’ for a Marina Development Community Meeting dockside at the Des Moines Marina on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“The Goodtime II will provide an innovative setting for the community to work through potential development options based on work our consultants provided to the City Council and the public last spring,” the City said in a statement.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Marina, aboard the Argosy Cruise Boat, Goodtime II.

INFO: For more information please contact:

Bonnie Wilkins
City Clerk/Communications Director at [email protected] or call 206-870-6519.

Posted by on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 9:22 am 
  1. Bonnie Wilkins says:
    October 9, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Free Parking from 4:30-7:30 for this event!

