Celebrate new Transportation Gateway to City on Thursday, Oct. 12

Celebrate the new Transportation Gateway to the City in the Des Moines Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at 3 p.m.

Major funding partners will be honored including the Port of Seattle, the Transportation Improvement Board, the Federal Highway Administration/WSDOT, the Washington State Freight Mobility Investment Board, the Panattoni Development Company, the new businesses in the Des Moines Creek Business Park (DMCBP) and King County Metro.

The agenda includes celebrating the Gateway as a major milestone enhancing the sustainability of the City, awards from state agencies, a presentation from the Port of Seattle, status of Des Moines Creek Business Park Phase 4 on the east side of 24th Avenue S., and kick off of King County Metro’s Community Connections pilot project.

A ribbon cutting will follow.

