Enjoy an Evening of Song at Des Moines United Methodist Church Sat., Oct. 21

Saltwater Music Series & Des Moines United Methodist Church present:

An Evening of Song with Rachel Duval

WHEN: Saturday, October 21, 2017 – 7pm

WHERE: Des Moines United Methodist Church, 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198

Free Admission – $10 donation encouraged to support hurricane relief efforts in the USA (including Puerto Rico) through the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).

New York City-based opera singer Rachel Duval, a graduate of the University of Washington, returns to the Northwest to sing her favorite arias and give the world premiere performances of new pieces by local composers Steven Luksan and Dr. Justin Henderlight. An Evening of Song with Rachel Duval will feature new musical settings of the Psalms, along with the poetry of Walt Whitman, Carl Sandburg, and Portland-based poet Val Mallinson. Rachel will be joined by Steven Luksan (piano & organ), Justin Henderlight (oboe), and Julia Adams (violin) for this one-of-a-kind concert.

Rachel spent the last six years living in Barcelona, Spain. She gained international attention when she sang on the Spanish Nation Televion (TVE) program Insuperables, a show viewed by five million Spaniards. Now back in the States, Rachel recently appeared at the Opera Cultura in San Jose, with the Cantati Project in NYC, and at the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, NY.

The Saltwater Music Series, now in its second season, is a chance for residents of South King County to enjoy unique concerts of classical chamber music right in their own neighborhood. Des Moines United Methodist Church hosts the concert series in their beautiful Sanctuary, and all proceeds from the concerts go to a worthy charitable cause.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/musicbythesound