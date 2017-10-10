Business, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Seattle Southside Chamber holding Celebration of Women event Oct. 25

Seattle Southside Chamber holding Celebration of Women event Oct. 25

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce – the driving force of business for Southwest King County – announced that they will be holding a new event and initiative celebrating women in business and leadership in Southwest King County on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The ‘Celebration of Women in Business’ will be an inspiring event that brings together successful local female leaders, executives, business owners and young professionals to share insights, exchange ideas and empower their careers. Everyone is welcome as we gather together to commit ourselves and our community to mentor, encourage and celebrate women who have and will lead our local economy and community.

Senator Karen Keiser will address attendees as well as Andrea Reay, President/CEO Seattle Southside Chamber.

“Highlighting the work of women in every industry is vital as we collectively work to ensure a more equitable and competitive business environment,” said Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines. “I thank the South Seattle Chamber of Commerce for their continued partnership to empower and encourage women in our state to make an impact in their professions”

Celebration of Women Event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25t, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Anthony’s Homeport in Des Moines (421 S 228th Street).

“Thank you to our host, Anthony’s Homeport, and to our event sponsors Wells Fargo, Crain Photography and South King Media.”

Space is limited at the event so don’t forget to register early to reserve your place. Register online here:

http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/celebration-of-women-in-business-633

…or call the office during regular office hours (206) 575-1633 or email Emma Oglesby, Membership Service Director, at [email protected]

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The mission of the Chamber is to be a leader in Southwest King County and a regional voice and resource for building business success. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

