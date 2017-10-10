Arts, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Seattle Symphony performing FREE concert in Des Moines this Friday

Seattle Symphony performing FREE concert in Des Moines this Friday

The Seattle Symphony will perform its second annual FREE Community Concert at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center Auditorium located at 22030 Cliff Avenue S.. this Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

“Come early – the Mt. Rainier High School Orchestra conducted by Jordan Beckman will open for the Symphony at 6:30 p.m. performing Handel’s Concerto Grosso op. 3 no. 1 (selected movements)!”

Doors open at 6 p.m., and parking is available at the Marina; shuttle services will be provided to the Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.

The Seattle Symphony’s repertoire is:

ALEXANDRA GARDNER: Coyote Turns

MIKHAIL SHMIDT, VIOLIN

BRITTANY BOULDING BREEDEN, VIOLIN

SAYAKA KOKUBO, VIOLA

ERIC HAN, CELLO

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20

ERIC JACOBS, CLARINET

PAUL RAFANELLI, BASSOON

MARK ROBBINS, HORN

KATHLEEN BOYER, VIOLIN

TIMOTHY HALE, VIOLA

ERIC HAN, CELLO

BRENDAN FITZGERALD, DOUBLE BASS

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Avenue S.:

