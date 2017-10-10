Seattle Symphony performing FREE concert in Des Moines this Friday
The Seattle Symphony will perform its second annual FREE Community Concert at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center Auditorium located at 22030 Cliff Avenue S.. this Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
“Come early – the Mt. Rainier High School Orchestra conducted by Jordan Beckman will open for the Symphony at 6:30 p.m. performing Handel’s Concerto Grosso op. 3 no. 1 (selected movements)!”
Doors open at 6 p.m., and parking is available at the Marina; shuttle services will be provided to the Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.
The Seattle Symphony’s repertoire is:
- ALEXANDRA GARDNER: Coyote Turns
- MIKHAIL SHMIDT, VIOLIN
- BRITTANY BOULDING BREEDEN, VIOLIN
- SAYAKA KOKUBO, VIOLA
- ERIC HAN, CELLO
- LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20
- ERIC JACOBS, CLARINET
- PAUL RAFANELLI, BASSOON
- MARK ROBBINS, HORN
- KATHLEEN BOYER, VIOLIN
- TIMOTHY HALE, VIOLA
- ERIC HAN, CELLO
- BRENDAN FITZGERALD, DOUBLE BASS
Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Avenue S.: