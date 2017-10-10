Business, Crime, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / ‘Tip A Cop’ fundraiser for Special Olympics will be Saturday, Oct. 21

‘Tip A Cop’ fundraiser for Special Olympics will be Saturday, Oct. 21

Please join the Des Moines, Normandy Park and Port of Seattle Police Departments for ‘Tip A Cop,’ a fundraiser for Special Olympics on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Cops will be “serving” food (instead of warrants or tickets) and accepting tips in a fun-filled fundraiser at Red Robin in Des Moines.

This event will be held during both lunch and dinner:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Red Robin is located at 22705 Marine View Drive in Des Moines:

