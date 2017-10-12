‘Burien Man’ arts fest SeaCompression coming to Burien this Saturday night

From our sister site The B-Town Blog:

SeaCompression – an arts-centric fundraiser festival sometimes called ‘Burien Man’ – is returning to Burien this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. – Midnight.

This year’s event will be FREE, all ages/kid-friendly (yet with a 21+ area), and will be held on SW 151st Street between 6th and 8th Ave SW (map below).

This great arts fest had previously been held at the Burien Interim Art Space (B/IAS), in the lot where The Maverick apartments are now located on SW 150th and 5th Ave SW, so in a way it’s returning to its home. The last iteration of this event in Burien was in 2012 (read our previous coverage here).

Those wacky Kids behind B/IAS and Night of 1000 Pumpkins – Kathy Justin and Dane Johnson, along with Co-Producers Cameron Sherman, Kirsten Mohan and Ben Tramposh and a whole troupe of volunteers – are bringing back Ignition Northwest’s annual fundraiser SeaCompression.

This year it’ll be FREE to the public and kid friendly (well mostly kid friendly), and will include a Giant Monkey bus, a Submarine and a shoe that belches, along with plenty of fire, plenty of interactive art and live performances.

The event will also feature a ticketed 21 and over area with dancing, live bands, beer garden and plenty of art, artists and all the shenanigans you expect from the INW Crew.

Here’s a new map:

Here’s the music lineup so far:

Yellow Brick Stage lineup:

16:00 – Xan Lucero [soundcloud.com/djxanlucero]

17:00 – Lauren Radiance [mixcloud.com/lauren-radiance]

18:00 – Technohippy [https://www.mixcloud.com/Tec…/live-at-star-camp-shasta-2017/]

19:00 – Maurice Lisbona [mixcloud.com/maurice-lisbona]

20:00 – David Cole [ mixcloud.com/davidcole583

21:00 – Fadiem [ www.mixcloud.com/djdiem

SILENT DISCO

22:00 – BTox(ic) [ mixcloud.com/DJBToxic

23:00 – Shock Dashiva [ soundcloud.com/shockdashiva

Emerald Stage lineup:

16:00 – David Turner [mixcloud.com/davidturner]

16:45 – Kristina Childs [soundcloud.com/kristinachilds]

17:30 – Buckmode [soundcloud.com/buckmode]

18:30 – Gene Lee [soundcloud.com/geneleemusic]

19:30 – Dot Diggler [soundcloud.com/dj-dot]

20:30 – Michael Manahan [soundcloud.com/michael-manahan]

22:00 – Spaceotter [soundcloud.com/djspaceotter]

23:00 – Recess [mixcloud.com/itsrecess]

TICKETS

Here is no Home without you – buy your tickets to the event’s ticketed area restricted to 21+ with bars, more of everything and performance stages. Your ticket purchase helps pay for the event, as well as INW’s grants and scholarship programs:

TRANSPORTATION

A Shuttle bus will provide transport to and from the event, running from Eden (1950 1st Ave – Official SeaCompression After Party hosted by Slutgarden), SODO lightrail station and Tukwila lightrail station. Departing from Eden every hour on the hour from 3 – 10 p.m., SoDo lightrail 10 min. after the hour. Tukwila 30 past the hour.

WHAT: SeaCompression 2017 will feature a free and open “street fair” full of family friendly art and activities, as well as a ticketed area restricted to 21+ with bars, more of everything and performance stages. Your ticket purchase helps pay for the event, as well as INW’s grants and scholarship programs. WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to Midnight WHERE: SW 151st Street, between 6th and 8th Ave SW, Burien (area map below). COST: FREE, but it’s a fundraiser so feel free to be generous! This event is open to all ages with plenty of opportunities to support Ignition Northwest and plenty of adult fun to go along with it all. INFO: For more info, visit http://www.ignitionnw.com/seacompression.html

