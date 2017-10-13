Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: New Westview Estates; Mod Georgetown Homes & Normandy Park Waterfront

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: New Westview Estates; Mod Georgetown Homes & Normandy Park Waterfront

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!

The first two homes – open both Saturday & Sunday – are newly constructed two-story, 5-bedroom homes on the large, level Westview Estates in Burien:

Westview, Lot 3. 1 of 5 homes. This newly constructed two story is on a large, level lot. It has five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and a 3-car garage, mud room and an option for another bedroom upstairs. The main floor living space is an expansive open area that encompasses a designer kitchen, dining room, great room and outdoor living space. The first floor features a guest room or den. The master suite has a five piece bath and walk-in closet. Located minutes from downtown, services and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

184 S. 181st Court, Burien, WA 98148-1876; NOTE: enter site at 18052 Occidental Ave S. (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $769,950

MLS Number: 1095190

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 3,001 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,728 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk In Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

For more information call:

Stuart Steadman

Realtor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

206-409-4220

The second Westview Estates home is also a brand new 5-bedroom:

Westview, Lot 4. 1 of 5 homes. This home offers plenty of natural light & nine foot ceilings throughout. This two story home has 5 bedrooms, 2.75 baths, and a four-car tandem garage. The main floor living space is an expansive open area that encompasses a designer kitchen, dining room & great room. The master bedroom is complete with a 5-piece master bath and a walk-in closet. Upstairs also features an over-sized leisure loft. Located on a large lot, all within minutes of downtown Seattle!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

177 S. 181st Court, Burien, WA 98148-1876; NOTE: enter site at 18052 Occidental Ave S. (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $789,950

MLS Number: 1095207

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 3,306 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,848 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk In Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

For more information call:

Stuart Steadman

Realtor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

206-409-4220

The third and fourth Open Houses are new Build Urban homes in Seattle’s exciting Georgetown neighborhood :

Welcome to Seattle’s most vibrant & exciting neighborhood Georgetown. Home to Franz Chocolate & Charles Smith Wine. This fine collection of Build Urban built homes features large Two Bedroom + Den/ Two Bath homes. A bedroom, den, and bathroom on the first floor. 2nd Floor has your master. Arrive at your top level LDK with your Skyline Views of the City to enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 14: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6737 Carleton Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $579,999

MLS Number: 1198061

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,439 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 787 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Walk-in Closet

Views: City, Lake, Mountain, Territorial

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The fourth home is a 2-bedroom, 2-bath modern home in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood:

Welcome to Seattle’s most vibrant & exciting neighborhood – Georgetown. This fine collection features large Two Bedroom + Den/ Two Bath homes. This home features living/dining and kitchen on the first floor. 2nd Floor has a bedroom, large den, and a bathroom. 3rd floor is your master suite. Arrive at your top level with your Skyline Views of the City to enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 14: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6731 Carleton Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $624,999

MLS Number: 1183264

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,546 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,052 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The fifth home – open on Sunday – is another new urban home in Georgetown:

Last Home! With a short commute to the heart of the city welcome yourself to a designer finished home with a GARAGE! Enjoy a full bedroom off the main floor as you make your way to the second floor LDK featuring a half bath with a fully equipped stainless steel appliance kitchen & two tone lacquer soft close cabinets. On the penthouse floor enjoy your master bedroom with bathroom & another full bath & bed off the hallway! Last but not least enjoy your evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 13: 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 732-A 26th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $725,000

MLS Number: 1198951

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,520 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,371 s.f.

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Cable TV

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

High Speed Internet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the detailed, full listing.

The final home – open on Sunday – is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 15: Noon – 6 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,290,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

