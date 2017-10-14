Browse > Home / Entertainment, Headlines, Life, Sports / Des Moines ‘Waterland Walk’ starts at Marina this Sunday, Oct. 15

From our friends at WABI Burien:

DATE: This month’s Des Moines Waterland Walk is this Sunday, October 15th, starting at 11 a.m.

TIME & PLACE: Walkers will be meeting at 11 a.m. near the fishing pier at the Des Moines Marina.

ROUTE: The walk will take us up into the neighborhood up above the Beach Park, back down and around the park, up the hill to Overlook Park, south on 7th Avenue, down the hill to the marina, then north along the water back to the fishing pier. Dogs are welcome, and we walk rain or shine.

PARKING: Remember there is a fee for parking at the marina now, and Des Moines residents can buy an annual pass at the marina office.

INFO: As usual these walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

Thanks, Gary McNeil
[email protected]
206-390-3184

