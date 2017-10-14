UPDATE: Mount Rainier Pool refurbishment runs into clogs & snags

No Comments Print This Post

The Mount Rainier Pool refurbishment project is underway after encountering some unforeseen issues that required repair before reopening.

Officials say that when replacing the pool liner and tile surfaces this summer, severe corrosion was found in the buried drain lines and circulation piping and the mortar bedding was found to be failing.

The piping had to be replaced.

Despite the challenges that the unknown issues presented, the repairs are moving forward.

The pool and its offices are closed during reconstruction and will likely reopen early in 2018.

If you would like to contact a staff member, please call the District Office at (206) 429-3852.

Visit www.mtrainierpool.com, sign-up for our e-news updates, like us on Facebook, and/or follow us on Twitter.

Our mission is to enhance our community’s quality of life through aquatics. The Mount Rainier Pool serves the communities of Des Moines, Normandy Park, Kent’s West Hill, Burien, and SeaTac. The pool is operated by the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District and is funded by property taxes and user fees. The facility provides a pool for swim team practice, and a place for community members to learn water safety, swim lessons, and participate in aquatic fitness programs.

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter



